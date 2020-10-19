Domani Wealth LLC Buys 466 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,332,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $76.30. 24,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,565. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.