Domani Wealth LLC Buys 559 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,775,000 after purchasing an additional 393,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $319.83. 24,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.