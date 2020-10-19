Domani Wealth LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,555. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

