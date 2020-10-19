Domani Wealth LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.