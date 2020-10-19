Domani Wealth LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,883,643 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.23. 73,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,879,475. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of -612.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

