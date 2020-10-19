Domani Wealth LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Danaher by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Danaher stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,138. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $229.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.29. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.