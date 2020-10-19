Domani Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 887,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $163.31. The stock had a trading volume of 413,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,087,613. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

