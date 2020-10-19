Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.17. The firm has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

