Domani Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,742 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Target by 240.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 963,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.20. 14,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,314. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average is $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

