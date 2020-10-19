Domani Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.00. The stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,922. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $192.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

