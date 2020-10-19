Domani Wealth LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,376. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

