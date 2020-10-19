Domani Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

VZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 89,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,875,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

