Domani Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CZA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.60. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.