Domani Wealth LLC Sells 47,026 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,026 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

KMI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 99,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,449,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

