Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Financial Contrast

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares National General and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General 8.19% 19.53% 4.43% Donegal Group 5.84% 10.35% 2.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National General and Donegal Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National General 0 4 0 0 2.00 Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

National General presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of National General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of National General shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National General pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share. National General pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National General has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

National General has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National General and Donegal Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General $5.18 billion 0.74 $348.07 million $2.75 12.37 Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.00 $47.15 million N/A N/A

National General has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Summary

National General beats Donegal Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage. It also provides homeowners policies consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. In addition, this segment offers small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. It sells its products through retail store fronts, Web/mobile, phone contact centers, and kiosks; and agents and affinity partners. The company's Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short-term medical plans; cancer/critical illness policies; basic dental coverage; and life insurance products for individuals, as well as stop loss programs for employers. It sells its products through agents, managing general underwriters, employers, Internet; and directly. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

