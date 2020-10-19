Donu Market Cap Hits $76,697.54 (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Donu has a market cap of $76,697.54 and $18.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donu has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. One Donu coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00732922 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.01410462 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000605 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Donu Profile

Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh.

Buying and Selling Donu

Donu can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

