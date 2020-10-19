Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Duluth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Duluth alerts:

DLTH opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.07. Duluth has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 6.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 19.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.