Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.51. Edesa Biotech shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 29,311 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 96.39% and a negative net margin of 717.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. Edesa Biotech, Inc has a collaborative research project with the National Research Council of Canada to develop novel immunotherapies for vitiligo, as well as other indications; and Light Chain Bioscience for the development and commercialization of two Phase 2-ready biologic drug candidates for various therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications.

