Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.51. Edesa Biotech shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 29,311 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 96.39% and a negative net margin of 717.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. Edesa Biotech, Inc has a collaborative research project with the National Research Council of Canada to develop novel immunotherapies for vitiligo, as well as other indications; and Light Chain Bioscience for the development and commercialization of two Phase 2-ready biologic drug candidates for various therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications.

