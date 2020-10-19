Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $289,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

