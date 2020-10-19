Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $289,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.