eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $535.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, analysts expect that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,802.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $48,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,822. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in eGain by 5.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eGain by 123.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

