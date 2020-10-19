Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $832,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 537,529 shares in the company, valued at $44,738,538.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,655,547.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,718.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock valued at $110,543,589. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 211.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

