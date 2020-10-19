Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.66

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $28.67 million and $1.07 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00014258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BCEX, Huobi and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00260555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.01375152 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00149325 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, LBank, BCEX, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

