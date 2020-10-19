Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $119.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,256,000 after buying an additional 61,436 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.