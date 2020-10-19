Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Lessened by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,280 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 71.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 74,549 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 49,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,876 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.04, for a total transaction of $284,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,594,428 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.41.

Shares of EA stock opened at $133.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

