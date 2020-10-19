Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 645,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after buying an additional 196,916 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,159,000 after buying an additional 699,987 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,770,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

