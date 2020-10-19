Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.81.

EMR stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

