Employers (EIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. Employers had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Employers stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. 4,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,671. Employers has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

