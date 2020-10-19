Envela (NYSE:ELA) & Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Envela (NYSE:ELA) and Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Envela shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Tiffany & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Envela shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Tiffany & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envela and Tiffany & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envela 3.91% 30.50% 13.03% Tiffany & Co. 6.72% 8.43% 4.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Envela and Tiffany & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envela 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiffany & Co. 0 16 2 0 2.11

Tiffany & Co. has a consensus target price of $129.92, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Tiffany & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tiffany & Co. is more favorable than Envela.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envela and Tiffany & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envela $82.03 million 1.61 $2.78 million N/A N/A Tiffany & Co. $4.42 billion 3.35 $541.10 million $4.59 26.64

Tiffany & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Envela.

Summary

Tiffany & Co. beats Envela on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components. The company also buys and sells various forms of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium precious metals products, including United States and other government coins, private mint medallions, art bars, and trade unit bars; and numismatic items, such as rare coins, currency, medals, tokens, and other collectibles. In addition, it buys and sells scrap gold; and repairs jewelry and watches. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed its products and services through five retail locations under various banners, including Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, as well as through CGDEinc.com, DGSE.com, and USBullionExchange.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as DGSE Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Envela Corporation in December 2019. Envela Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 91 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 58 stores in Japan, 48 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

