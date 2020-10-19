Equal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,360.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Equal has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $310,858.55 and approximately $2,360.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00261034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.01376879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00150152 BTC.

About Equal

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

