Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $69.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NYSE:ELS opened at $63.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 226.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

