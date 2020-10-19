Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $977.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $192,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

