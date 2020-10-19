Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $32.90 on Friday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.