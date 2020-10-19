EtherSportz (ESZ) Price Tops $0.0152 on Major Exchanges

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. EtherSportz has a market capitalization of $39,104.69 and approximately $281.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EtherSportz has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherSportz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.94 or 0.04924411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About EtherSportz

EtherSportz (CRYPTO:ESZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,569,863 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com.

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

