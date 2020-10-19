Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

EVK opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.92. Evonik Industries AG has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

