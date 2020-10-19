Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €25.00 by Independent Research

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price target from research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

FRA:EVK opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.92. Evonik Industries AG has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

