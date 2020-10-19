Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AQUA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 151,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,344,293.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,421.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $645,971.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170,679 shares of company stock valued at $147,419,361 over the last three months. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,541 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 742,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 374,856 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,613,000 after purchasing an additional 338,509 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,305,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.