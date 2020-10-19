Exosis Hits Market Capitalization of $27,657.72 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. Exosis has a market capitalization of $27,657.72 and $731.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,659.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.80 or 0.03265940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.76 or 0.02159240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00412278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.01088100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00573788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00045006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 626,596 coins and its circulating supply is 461,596 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.