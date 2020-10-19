Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

XOM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 411,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,025,189. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

