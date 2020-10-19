Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is GFG Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.1% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 134.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 205,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2,875.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 611,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,034,000 after buying an additional 591,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $263.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

