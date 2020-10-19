Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.51. 175,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.73 and its 200 day moving average is $234.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

