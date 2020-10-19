Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,624 shares of company stock worth $4,070,045. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 155.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

