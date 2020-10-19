Financial Analysis: Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products (NYSE:BSTK)

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products (OTCMKTS:BSTK) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Thomson Reuters and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomson Reuters 27.01% 8.49% 4.64% Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Thomson Reuters shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thomson Reuters and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomson Reuters $5.91 billion 6.96 $1.56 billion $1.29 64.16 Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Thomson Reuters has higher revenue and earnings than Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products.

Volatility & Risk

Thomson Reuters has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Thomson Reuters and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomson Reuters 0 7 3 0 2.30 Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus price target of $86.22, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Thomson Reuters’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Thomson Reuters is more favorable than Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products.

Summary

Thomson Reuters beats Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments. The Corporates segment provides a suite of services across legal, tax, regulatory, and compliance functions to corporate customers, including accounting firms. The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on tax offerings and automating tax workflows to tax, accounting, and audit professionals in accounting firms. The Reuters News segment provides business, financial, national, and international news to professionals through desktop terminals, media organizations, and industry events, as well as directly to consumers. The Global Print segment offers legal and tax information primarily in print format to legal and tax professionals, governments, law schools, and corporations. The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008. Thomson Reuters Corporation was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Thomson Reuters Corporation is a subsidiary of The Woodbridge Company Limited.

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. designs and manufactures tactical lighting products and solutions for the military, law enforcement, hunting, camping, outdoor recreation, and marine safety markets in the United States. The company provides Tactical Blue Dot series products, perimeter infrared intrusion security alert products, adhesive light strips, remote pressure switches, rolling illuminated distraction and disorientation devices, baton integrated lights, duty light cameras, basic tactical lights, observation cameras, police cycle and traffic safety gloves, executive precision lighting instruments, and helmet light attachment systems, as well as accessories, such as holsters, color lenses, and batteries. It also offers outdoor adventure and recreation products, including rechargeable lighted dog collars and leashes, adhesive light strips, outdoor adventure signal safety packs, camp alert perimeter security and survival signaling systems, and sport gloves; and citizens safety products comprising personal protection systems, personal alarms, and anodized aluminum LED multi-tools, as well as tactical flashlight instructor courses. The company is based in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

