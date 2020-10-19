Financial Contrast: The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) and Preformed Line Products (NYSE:PLPC)

The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) and Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get The Goldfield alerts:

This table compares The Goldfield and Preformed Line Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldfield $180.65 million 0.67 $6.73 million N/A N/A Preformed Line Products $444.86 million 0.57 $23.30 million N/A N/A

Preformed Line Products has higher revenue and earnings than The Goldfield.

Volatility & Risk

The Goldfield has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preformed Line Products has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of The Goldfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Preformed Line Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of The Goldfield shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Preformed Line Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Goldfield and Preformed Line Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldfield 0 0 0 0 N/A Preformed Line Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The Goldfield and Preformed Line Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldfield 4.45% 12.08% 5.73% Preformed Line Products 6.12% 10.63% 6.50%

Summary

Preformed Line Products beats The Goldfield on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services. In addition, the company is involved in the acquisition, development, management, and disposition of detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums in Brevard County, Florida. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. It also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires. In addition, the company offers data communication cabinets, hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, resale products, underground connectors, solar hardware systems, and urethane products for use by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications; and solar hardware systems and mounting hardware for various solar power applications, as well as fiber optic and copper splice closures. It serves public and private energy utilities and communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.