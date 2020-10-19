Financial Survey: Cronos Group (CRON) vs. The Competition

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cronos Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cronos Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Cronos Group Competitors 136 361 413 14 2.33

Cronos Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 74.66%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 94.49%. Given Cronos Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $25.64 million $1.17 billion 8.42 Cronos Group Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 1.69

Cronos Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group 1,729.07% -2.57% -2.17% Cronos Group Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Risk and Volatility

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cronos Group competitors beat Cronos Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. Its brand portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform; adult-use brands comprise COVE and Spinach; and hemp-derived CBD brands consists of Lord Jones and PEACE+. Cronos Group Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

