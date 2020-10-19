Financial Survey: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) vs. Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 19.42% 1.98% 1.63% Ellington Financial -43.08% 9.97% 1.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Ellington Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $49.52 million 7.80 $10.58 million N/A N/A Ellington Financial $159.90 million 3.56 $59.24 million $1.82 7.15

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tejon Ranch and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ellington Financial has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Tejon Ranch on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, two full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 835 acres, almonds in 2,129 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage-related entities; and other strategic investments, as well as invests in corporate debt and equity securities. In addition, it offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.