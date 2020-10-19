First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Community has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $13.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. First Community had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Community by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Community by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 629,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

