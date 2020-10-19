First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.56.

FSLR opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $85.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 1,432.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 113,311 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

