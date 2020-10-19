First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $17,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,866,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,896,000 after buying an additional 1,245,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,299,000 after buying an additional 1,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,332,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after buying an additional 1,057,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,166,000 after buying an additional 955,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.