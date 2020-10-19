Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) and Chanticleer (NYSE:BURG) Head to Head Contrast

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) and Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Flanigan's Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Chanticleer shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of Flanigan's Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Chanticleer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flanigan's Enterprises and Chanticleer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flanigan's Enterprises $116.20 million 0.27 $3.65 million N/A N/A Chanticleer $30.14 million 0.14 -$17.73 million ($1.45) -0.23

Flanigan's Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Chanticleer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flanigan's Enterprises and Chanticleer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flanigan's Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Chanticleer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Flanigan's Enterprises and Chanticleer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flanigan's Enterprises 1.41% 3.55% 1.67% Chanticleer -27.61% -338.80% -32.21%

Risk and Volatility

Flanigan's Enterprises has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chanticleer has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flanigan's Enterprises beats Chanticleer on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. As of September 29, 2019, it operated 26 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Chanticleer Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc.

